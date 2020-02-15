Beudy Bach
Trefin
Guide price £169,950
Beudy Bach is a well-appointed, detached character cottage which stands in the popular hamlet of Trefin within a mile or so of the Pembrokeshire coastline at Aberfelin.
It has well appointed, character one-reception and one-bedroom accommodation and benefits from hardwood double glazing, electric heating and roof insulation.
It has a lawned garden with raised slate/paved patio and off-road vehicle parking space.
It is ideally suited for holiday letting or as a second home and is offered for sale with a realistic price guide.
J J Morris – Fishguard office
01348 873836/874169