Deudraeth

23 Parc-yr-Eglwys

Dinas Cross

Price guide £265,000

This attractive, detached, two-storey, architect-designed modern home has spacious accommodation and is ideally suited for family, retirement, investment or holiday letting purposes.

The well-appointed two/three reception, three/four bed and two bath/shower room accommodation is in excellent decorative order throughout and has the benefit of gas fired central heating, double glazing and both cavity wall and loft insulation.

It stands in good-sized, easily-maintained gardens and grounds and has the benefit of off-road vehicle/boat parking space.

It is currently a very successful holiday letting cottage but is equally well suited as a family or retirement home.

J J Morris – Fishguard office

01348 873836/874169

jjmorris.com