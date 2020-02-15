Mr J A Phelps

Pendine

formerly Llanteg

MR Allen Phelps, of Pen-Y-Mor, Pendine, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, November 27 after a short illness aged 85.

Allen, originally from Llanteg, moved to Pendine after marrying his wife, Barbara in 1963. As a young man he trained as an engineer in Liverpool. After becoming an Engineering Craftsman in 1955, he joined the RAF for his National Service. He was stationed in Stratford-upon-Avon and worked as a Senior Craftsman. After which he returned to Pendine to work at the Proof and Experimental Establishment until his retirement in 1996.

Allen’s main interests were sport, gardening and being with friends and family. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. His incredibly positive outlook and wonderful sense of humour kept him youthful throughout his life and popular with people of all ages.

His memory lives on in many ways, but particularly in the way he has inspired his grandchildren. His love for animals led to his granddaughter Rachel training to become a vet, spending so much time watching the birds with grandson, Toby led to him studying zoology at University, teaching grandson Joe about engineering resulted in him studying physics and his unending belief in granddaughter Lucy encouraged her to study history at university.

He was a special person, he was gentle, he was kind and he was genuinely interested in other people. He never wanted to put anyone out and always thought about other people before himself. He will be greatly missed.

Family left to mourn are: wife, Barbara Phelps; daughter Nicola and partner Gwyn; son, Kevin and daughter-in-law, Olga; grandchildren Rachel, Lucy, Toby and Joseph.

The funeral service was held at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth on Saturday, November 7 with Haydn Wood, Pastor of Pendine Chapel as Officiating Minister.

It was a wonderful and very well attended service with over 200 in attendance. Allen’s two grandsons, Toby and Joseph, both read out poems ‘Do not stand at my grave and weep’ and ‘He is gone’ respectively. The eulogy, written by son, Kevin, was brilliantly delivered by nephew, Paul Evans.

The bearers were: Kevin Phelps (son), Toby and Joseph Phelps (grandsons) and Paul, David and Nigel Evans (nephews).

The family would like to thank everyone for their heartfelt wishes, cards and messages that they have received. Also, the staff at the Coaches and Horses Surgery, St. Clears and Peter Evans Funeral Directors.

Donations in memory, if so desired, to the British Heart Foundation c/o Peter Evans Funeral Directors, Rosewood, Laugharne, Carmarthen, SA33 4BT

Mrs J P Oughton

Haverfordwest

Mrs Julia Patricia Oughton, aged 81, passed away suddenly after a short illness at Withybush Hospital on December 17 with her son, daughter and husband at her bedside.

Julia will be sorely missed by all her family and friends, all will remember her beautiful character and kind and loving nature.

Shortly after meeting and marrying Brian in 1957, together they opened Julia’s Corner Shop in Stratford Road, Milford Haven and ran this shop cheerfully for 12 years.

After moving to Haverfordwest with their two children Angela and Philip, Julia became a nurse at Withybush Hospital and retired happily after 20 years’ service.

Julia was a long serving and prominent member of Tabernacle Congregational Church, Haverfordwest. Through the church Julia led a joyful and active religious and social life. Whether it was through the Tabernacle Ladies Guild, Tabernacle Shortmat Bowls Club or the various trips and outings the members of the church arranged, Julia would be present and was at her most contented alongside her husband Brian.

The most important part of Julia’s life was her family, whom she would spend as much time with as possible. Whether this be walking the beach at Newgale with her great grandchildren in tow or at her home, which was the focal point of the family. Julia loved to cook, and her large family benefited from her weekly and lovingly prepared batches of cawl and Welsh cakes.

Julia was a devoted wife to Brian and they were blissfully married for 62 years. She was a mother to two children, Angela and Philip. A loving grandmother to Kirsten, Daniel, Gareth, Mathew, Rhys and Natasha, and a great-grandmother to 11 great-grandchildren.

Julia will be remembered for her genuine joy for life and how she lived to make all around her carry on with a spring in their step and a smile on their face. She will be mourned and deeply missed by all that knew her.

The funeral took place at Tabernacle Congregational Church on December 21, officiated by Rev. Chris Gillham and Rev. Steve Woods.

Donations, if desired, in memory of Julia, may be made for PATCH, c/o Angela John, 11 Glenfields Road, Haverfordwest, SA61 1EB.

Mr R Lewis

Begelly

Mr Richard Lewis of Parsonage Lane, Begelly passed away at home on November 26.

He was born in Woodlands, Begelly on December 3, 1952 being the first son of the late Roy and Megan Lewis and was brought up with his parents, maternal grandparents and younger brother Robert.

Richard was educated at Netherwood, Selwyn House and Hereford Cathedral School where he played both cricket and rugby for the school’s 1st teams. He also played county cricket at schoolboy level for Herefordshire.

On leaving school he started working for John Francis and trained to be an auctioneer.

As recreation, he started playing rugby for Narberth RFC where he was an accomplished fly half/centre for many years and was part of the youth team which won the Pembrokeshire Youth Cup in 1972 and the 1st team squad which won the Pembrokeshire Senior Cup and League in seasons 1981 and 82/83.

It was there that he met his wife Gill and they were married in 1980. Over the years Richard kept many animals including beef cattle, sheep, goats and various breeds of chickens.

However Richard’s great passion was horses and he liked nothing better than looking through the horse sale catalogues and watching the Racing Channel on a Saturday afternoon. He loved attending the sales at Newmarket and Ascot and bought several mares in foal; one of which, “Eider” was in foal to Mtoto. The foal was named “Legendry Line” and it was eventually sold to Mary Reveley, a top north country trainer, and it went on to win and be placed in several quality races. He eventually acquired his own silks and had one of his horses trained in Devon. It was called “Harvey’s in a hurry” but unfortunately it didn’t live up to its name!

Richard worked for John Francis and its subsequent ownerships for almost 50 years, most latterly working for BJP. He initially began his career working in the office in Haverfordwest before clerking in Carmarthen Mart and then starting his auctioneering career. Over the years he worked at marts in Haverfordwest, Aberystwyth, Crymych, Llandysul, Pembroke, Newcastle Emlyn, Gowerton and Llandeilo selling cattle, sheep, pigs, horses and the odd furniture sale as well. He was held in high regard by his fellow staff and the farming community and his valuations and selling expertise were highly respected.

Throughout his working life Richard never thought of retiring because he loved the job so much. He also spent a lot of time at the auctions in Kilgetty on Saturday mornings, so much so that Graham Evans actually offered him a job! He enjoyed spending time wandering around charity and antique shops always looking to see whether a bargain could be found.

During his career not once did he have a sick note and he was always fit and well. It therefore came as a massive shock to all his family and friends when he was diagnosed in August this year with terminal cancer. He fought this dreadful disease with courage and never lost his sense of humour. Throughout his short illness he was very appreciative of all the medical care he received.

The funeral service was held at Parc Gwyn Crematorium on December 16 with Father Paul Davies as the officiant. The bearers were Howard Lewis, Michael Lewis, Paul Lewis, Roland Phillips, David Thomas (cousins) and Nigel Griffiths (colleague) who also tapped the gavel a final time. Elwyn Morse read the poem ‘Feel no guilt in laughter’.

Family left to mourn are Gill (wife), Robert & Patsy (brother and wife), Jen (sister-in-law), Clare and Rhys, Sarah and Aled (nieces and husbands), Murray and Rebecca (nephew and wife) Scarlett, Charlie and Elin (great nieces and nephew) plus aunts, uncles and cousins.

The funeral arrangements were carried out by Stewart Treharne & staff of E. C. Thomas & Son, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8 QH who are also accepting donations if so desired for The Injured Jockeys Fund and Narberth Health Centre.

Mr G J Perry

Pembroke

GEORGE Jenkins Perry, of Grove Way, Pembroke, died aged 81, on November 28 at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest.

A native of Pembrokeshire, George worked as a welder for many years in and around Pembrokeshire and further afield.

Devoted husband to his beloved Marie, much-loved father and treasured Gramps. Loved dearly, George will be remembered fondly by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.

Family left to mourn were: Marie Perry – wife, brothers, sisters, children, step-children, grandchildren, great grandchildren.

The funeral service took place at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth, on December 23, officiated by Mike Ashbridge. Bearers were Jake, James and William Taylor, and Morgan Skett.

Donations, if so desired, for Parkinson’s UK c/o E C Thomas & Son, Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth. SA67 8QH 7 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS, who carried out the arrangements.