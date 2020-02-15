Police discovered cannabis wraps when they made a Christmas Eve visit to a Milford Haven home, a court has heard.

Mark Edwards, of Milton House, Murry Road, Milford Haven, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Wednesday, February 12.

Edwards, 51, pleaded guilty to possession of 2.4 grams of cannabis.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police found Edwards with containers of herbal cannabis when they were called to a Milford Haven property on Christmas Eve.

The court heard that officers were called to remove a drunk man who was refusing to leave Edwards’ cousin’s home.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said: “Mr Edwards had a cannabis grinder next to him and a white box containing two small wraps of cannabis.”

Edwards admitted the Class B drugs were for his own personal use.

Mr Webb added that Edwards had mental health issues and used the drug to get to sleep at night.

He apologised for Edwards failing to attend his court hearing the previous day, adding he had surrendered after learning from social media that a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

Magistrates fined Edwards £80 and ordered him to pay £117 in costs and a surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.