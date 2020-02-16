This is how Newgale is looking after High Tide during Storm Dennis.

The road through Newgale is closed and is likely to be closed for most of the day.

Georgina Jeremiah took these pics.

Across the county Pembrokeshire County Council said Treffgarne Bridge will be closed due to flooding.

A flood warning has been issued for Solva but teams are in attendance to monitor the situation.

A number of flood alerts have been issued for rivers in Pembrokeshire by Natural Resources Wales.

The council continues to respond to reports of dangerous trees.

In terms of the rainfall the situation is now beginning to improve with the radar on Met Office showing drier conditions extending across many western and northern parts of Wales.