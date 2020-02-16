Class A and Class B drug possession cost a Steynton man nearly £400.

Nathan Ensor Jones, of Neyland Road, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, February 11.

Jones, 34, pleaded guilty to possession of 11.12 grams of cannabis, 39.93 grams of amphetamine and 2.07 grams of cocaine.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said a search warrant was executed at Jones’ previous address in Milford Haven on September 26.

“They found all these drugs in the premises. He made full admissions at the scene and in interview that they were his.”

Mr Pritchard-Jones added that enquiries had been made by the police into whether Jones had been selling the drugs, due to the quantities found, but there was no evidence to support this.

Tom Lloyd, defending, said: “This is someone who has a lot on his plate.”

Magistrates told Jones they had given credit for his early guilty plea as they ordered him to pay a total of £397 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.