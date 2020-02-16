Madrigal

East Williamston

Tenby

Offers around £275,000

An individual, well-proportioned, detached bungalow with sizeable established grounds in a popular village within easy reach of the local towns and beaches.

Madrigal (meaning a song for unaccompanied voices) provides fairly versatile accommodation with a sizeable entrance hall, sitting/dining room with conservatory off the rear, kitchen, four bedrooms, bathroom/WC and separate WC.

This desirable bungalow would benefit from some periodic updating and boasts extensive westerly facing rear grounds, a double garage with remote control up-and-over doors and generous parking facilities and room for caravan/motorhome/boat storage within the large front garden.

The village of East Williamston offers access to the nearby seaside resort towns of Tenby and Saundersfoot, also Narberth and Pembroke. There is very quick and easy access to the A477 to Carmarthen and beyond.

Guy Thomas

01646 682342

guythomas.com