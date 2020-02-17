BLUESTONE Holiday Resort’s commitment to Pembrokeshire and the local environment has been outlined to neighbouring Assembly Members Angela Burns and Paul Davies.

They were recently given a guided tour by Bluestone chief executive William McNamara and spoke to staff, including head of corporate responsibility, Marten Lewis. and head of leisure, James McNamara. The visit concluded with a visit to the recently-opened Serendome, the giant under-cover facility which is the first of its kind in the UK.

William McNamara said: “We were delighted to welcome our local Assembly representatives to Bluestone. We are incredibly proud of the fantastic staff we have from across Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire, and the efforts the Bluestone team are making to be as sustainable as possible. We also work with so many excellent partners, charities and businesses across the county that make the work we do at Bluestone possible.

“The opening of the Serendome last year was a significant milestone for the resort. We look forward to welcoming even more guests and visitors this year.”

Angela Burns commented: “This is my first visit to Bluestone since the Serendome has been operational and I am very impressed with the way the site has developed.

“Visitors are obviously impressed as well, given the huge occupancy rate of over 96% that Bluestone enjoys throughout the year, making it amongst the highest within the leisure industry. The investment that has been made into ensuring that sustainability and the environment take centre stage further demonstrate the value of this site to our local area.

“William McNamara has already created some 700 sustainable jobs with clear career paths and his work on developing apprenticeships in the holiday industry should encourage school leavers and businesses throughout Wales.

“The way that this site has developed from a family farm to a world-class holiday park is nothing short of amazing, and testament to the foresight and hard work of William and his team.”

Paul Davies added: “I was thrilled to hear about the investment that the company is putting into environmental schemes and how the amount of plastic waste being sent to landfill sites has dramatically dropped over the last 12 months.

“I was particularly pleased to find out over half the visitors to the village resided outside Wales. With the rise in staycations, and the plans that Bluestone has to grow and support the local economy, I believe that Bluestone is well on the way to becoming one of the jewels in the crown of not only the Welsh, but the UK tourism industry.”

