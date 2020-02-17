PEMBROKESHIRE'S Bluetits Chill Swimmers group made the most of the flooding and road closure at Newgale on Sunday.

The intrepid cold water swimmers posed in front of a Mini abandoned to the flood waters before taking a dip in the flooded camping field opposite the beach.

"It has been a lifelong ambition of mine to swim in that campsite when it's flooded," said Bluetit Sian Richardson.

"We swim everyday and yesterday everywhere around was just awful and dangerous. It was the perfect opportunity for a swim in the camping field.

"It was all fine and went very smoothly. It was a little bit of fun. We didn't go in very far just swam on the edge of the field. It was up to my waist just there.

"It was all good fun. All the council workers were laughing at us."

The road past Newgale was closed on Sunday in the wake of Storm Dennis. The road reopened shortly after midday on Monday.