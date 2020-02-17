A LIFEBOAT whose restoration has been a labour of love was officially welcomed to her new home on Valentine's Day.

One hundred and ten years after Fishguard's ground-breaking Charterhouse lifeboat was first launched the boat was applauded as a star attraction at the West Wales Maritime Heritage Museum, Pembroke Dock.

She was welcomed there on Friday by a host of local dignitaries, including the Lord Lieutenant of Dyfed, Sara Edwards and the mayors of Pembroke Dock and Fishguard and Goodwick.

The Charterhouse earnt her place in the history books after the rescue of the doomed Dutch ship, Hermina, which foundered on Needle Rock on December 2, 1920.

The intrepid lifeboat crew, led by coxswain John Howells, carried out a heroic operation, saving the crew with just one fatality. Their feat was honoured with the boat and crew being taken to London and receiving medals from the then Prince of Wales.

The Charterhouse Trust, a group of volunteers local to Fishguard area who initiated the return of the boat to Goodwick in 2009, will continue to care and restore the vessel at her new home.

The trust is now working to raise funds to create a shelter and exhibition for the boat at Pembroke Dock.

The Charterhouse Trust is now working on plans to commemorate the rescue's centenary this December.

"From the trust's point of view, we are pleased to be working with the Maritime Heritage Museum to ensure the Charterhouse continues to be looked after and cherished as an important part of west Wales maritime history," said Trust chairman Gwilym Price.