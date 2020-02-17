OVER 170 people attended a public meeting to show their support for the future of Whitland’s under-threat household recycling centre.

The top-performing centre – which has recorded recycling rates of over 80 per cent - was flagged up by Carmarthenshire County Council as a potential casualty of its forthcoming budget cuts.

Last week, following what the authority described as an ‘overwhelming response’ to its budget consultation survey, the council’s executive board confirmed it is ‘likely’ to withdraw this proposal when it meets next month.

However, campaigners have pledged to keep meeting to take the action needed to ensure the centre continues.

They will also be looking at other proposals that were discussed to help people do their bit to fight the climate emergency, with ideas such as using land to build an anaerobic bio-digester to generate energy for local people and starting schemes to encourage people to upcycle and repair household goods.

Save Whitland Recycling Centre campaigner Lisa Firth said: “The incredible turnout, breadth of discussion and energy to keep the centre demonstrated how deeply residents from Carmarthenshire and beyond care about the closure.

“Local people raised their concerns, including fly-tipping, increased carbon emissions and the closure being at odds with Carmarthenshire County Council’s climate emergency declaration.”

People came from Whitland, Carmarthenshire and across Pembrokeshire to attend the meeting in Whitland Town Hall last Friday and 130 signed up to the campaign.

Residents praised the centre’s Merlin’s Magic Compost facility and the fact that the centre is regularly beating its recycling targets, but expressed concern at potential round trips of 40 miles for residents if the centre closes.

Laugharne resident Pat Hudson highlighted reports that the council would seek to reduce the centre’s opening hours.

With last Wednesday marking a year since Carmarthenshire County Council declared a climate emergency, there was much agreement in the room the council should be doing more to empower local people to tackle this and that closing the centre would be a step back.

Labour council group leader Rob James pointed out that Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion were the only two authorities not to offer kerbside glass recycling, and encouraged attendees to continue to pressure the council.

He reminded people: “Llangadog centre in Carmarthenshire was closed in 2017 without the same level of public interest – it’s only because of your huge response the council are considering backing down.”

The first campaign meeting will take place on Saturday (February 22) at Whitland Town Hall, from noon to 2pm.

There will be a second meeting on Wednesday February 26 at a venue to be confirmed.

People can also get in touch with ideas via savewhitlandrecycling@gmail.com and get involved in campaigning online by following the campaign Facebook page at facebook.com/savewhitlandrecycling or on Instagram @savewhitlandrecycling.