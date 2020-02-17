Mrs M Harris

Llanreath

Mrs Mary Harris, previously of Llanreath and Wellington Street, Pembroke Dock, passed away at Ashdale Care Home, Pembroke on December 7, aged 85.

After spending her younger years in Farnborough, Mary returned to Pembroke Dock and met her beloved Roy. They married in 1951 and raised a family at Penyrhiw, Llanreath.

During their time together, Mary and Roy enjoyed the company of friends at Jalopy racing events, takings family outings, dances and playing darts in the local league for the prospect Tavern. Mary also enjoyed bowling at Pembroke Dock and Heatherton.

Roy worked tirelessly as a well-renowned and respected builder (Llanroy contractors) to provide for the family. Both of them ensured their children were given encouragement and support for their futures.

After Roy passed away in 1992, Mary re-located to Wellington Street and then later to Cosheston with her youngest son, Neil and his family.

Mary will be sorely missed by all her family, extended family and many friends.

The family received many kind wishes, cards and messages and would like to thank everyone concerned including the staff at Ashdale Care Home, Pembroke and E.C. Thomas & Son, Funeral Directors.

The funeral was held at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth on Friday, January 10. The bearers were Adam, Darren, Jack, George (grandsons).

Other family left to mourn are Chris, Andrew and Neil (sons), Jeanette and Lesley (daughters), Rhian, Francesca, Millie and Ella (grand-daughters), Luna (great-grand-daughter), John and the late David (sons-in-law_, Ann, Jane (daughters-in-law), Yenni (grand-daughter-in-law).

Other mourners included numerous nieces, nephews, cousins along with many friends of the family. The family thank them all for their attendance and kind support.

Donations, if desired, for Ashdale Care Home, Pembroke may be sent c/o E. C. Thomas and Son, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH or 21 Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS, who carried out the arrangements.

MR M P Hancock

Bethesda

The funeral took place recently at Bethesda Congregational Chapel, Llawhaden, of Mr Melville Peter Hancock, Penllwyn Farm, Bethesda, Narberth; whose death occurred peacefully at Glangwili Hospital on Friday, December 27, at the age of 75.

Melville was born at Penllwyn Farm, the third child of William and May Hancock. He attended Brynconin School, Llandissilio, and secondary modern school in Haverfordwest, where he had an interest in a variety of subjects, especially in woodwork and made many items of furniture, including a wooden bathroom cabinet; and in music, playing the recorder and took part in the boys’ singing group.

His enjoyment of classical and pop music continued throughout his life. After leaving school he decided to work on the farm at Penllwyn with his parents, his brother Glanville and sisters Mauville and Bronville, milking cows, feeding calves and tending to sheep on tack. He joined Llawhaden YFC and took part in folk dancing with Glanville and came second in the county rally in Haverfordwest.

Melville farmed dairy cows with his late brother, Glanville, up until 2016. Since then, and after his brother’s death in 2018, he changed his method of farming to having cattle, some heifer calves that he could manage himself, besides the sheep on tack in the winter.

In early spring, he would prepare the land for early cut silage and deliver big bales to farmers in the area, as well as corn, hay and straw. Melville was very interested in the vet’s work, and would watch the vet doing surgery on the animals, and offer help.

On the farm, Melville was a keen mechanic, liked repairing machinery, and was interested in new inventions of farm machinery and equipment.

He was a believer in servicing the tractors and keeping them in working order. When it was busy and the weather fine, Brian Twose and Dyfrig Thomas would help him to prepare machinery for the harvest. He used to drive the combine harvester for the three fields of corn.

He enjoyed going to the Royal Welsh Show and county show, in particular, going to the farm equipment demonstrations, meeting friends there, Whitland, Cardigan and Carmarthen mart and many farm sales. He had the highest number of points in Clynderwen show 2019 for crops and had a silver cup. He led a very active outdoor life, always organised, thorough and punctual; he was physically tough and had stamina. As well as being determined and deeply interested in his work, Melville enjoyed meeting friends, loved telling stories and pulling people’s leg, and will be missed and dearly remembered by his family and many friends for his dependability, enthusiastic energy and charm.

Family left to mourn are Mauville Hancock (sister), Bronville Mason (sister) and Ellen Mason (niece). A service was held at the house for the aforementioned followed by a public service at the chapel, both taken by Rev Chris Rees and Rev Hywel Brown. The organists were Olga Adams and Ellen Mason.

Flowers for the house were given by Ellen Mason, Dafydd and Elaine Gibby, Linda Evans, Lucy and Nabert, Pearl and Mike Edwards. Flowers for the chapel were given by Sadie Tayler.

The bearers were Alec Davies, Dyfrig Thomas, Brian Twose, Nigel Tayler, Dafydd Gibby and Richard Morgan. Interment took place at the chapel’s cemetery.

There were family flowers only, but donations can be made to Bethesda Chapel, Llawhaden, courtesy of Ken and Lynys Davies and Sons, Funeral Directors, Blaenwern, Clynderwen, SA66 7NQ; who also carried out the funeral arrangements.

Mr D Cole

Saundersfoot

Mr Don Cole of Incline Way, Saundersfoot, passed away at home on Monday, December 2, aged 89 years.

Don was a native of Cresselly in his younger days before moving to Saundersfoot after his marriage to Amy.

On leaving school, Don trained as a panel beater, working first for Silcox and Co in Pembroke Dock and then Morrison`s Garage in Tenby.

In the 1960s, he moved to work at the Co-op Garage in Kilgetty, establishing a driving school there.

A couple of years later, Don took the opportunity ‘to go it alone’, forming the Don School of Motoring.

He quickly built up a good reputation for himself, teaching hundreds of people to drive during a career that lasted nearly 50 years.

Don was a man of many interests including gardening, horseracing and current affairs.

During his retirement, he devoted a large amount of time to music, regularly travelling in his motorhome to jazz festivals in Upton, Brecon and Cheltenham.

Of all his interests, however, family came first, Don enjoyed nothing more than being surrounded by his grandchildren (and recently great-grandchildren), hearing about their many successes and adventures.

Don was married to Amy Cole for 66 years.

Family left to mourn are daughters Sue and Pat; sons-in-law Mike and John; grandchildren and spouses Claire and Peter, Louise and Paul, Kate and Jeremy, Richard and Lauren; and great-grandchildren Eva, Sophia and Zoe.

The funeral was held at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth, on Tuesday December 17. The tribute was read by Don’s grandson Richard.

Mrs Elizabeth Treharne conducted the service.

Donations if so desired for Arthritis Research UK care of E.C. Thomas and Son, Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth, SA67 8QH and 21 Main Street, Pembroke, SA71 4JS.

Mrs A Cole

Saundersfoot

MRS Amy Cole of Incline Way, Saundersfoot, died at the age of 86, at Park House Court Nursing Home, Tenby on Sunday, December 22, 2019.

A native of Saundersfoot, Amy trained as a hairdresser on leaving school, working initially for Ethel Rowe in Tenby.

After having her children, Amy increasingly worked on an impromptu basis, carrying her scissors and tail-comb with her wherever she went.

In the early 1960s, with the growth of Saundersfoot as a popular tourist resort, Amy opened up part of the family home as a bed and breakfast, something which continued for nearly 20 years.

After the family moved to Incline Way, Amy increasingly worked in support of her husband’s business; Don’s School of Motoring, undertaking a range of admin and secretarial duties.

Away from work, Amy had many interests including cooking, reading, knitting and music. She was a competent pianist and regularly accompanied The Glee Singers at the RAOB Club, which Don was part of.

Amy also enjoyed travelling with Don in their motorhome to jazz festivals and weekends away from home.

Family was Amy`s greatest interest, and she took huge enjoyment in hosting family occasions and meeting her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Amy and Don were married for 66 years. Don died three weeks before Amy.

Family left to mourn are: Sue and Pat, daughters; Mike and John, sons-in- law; Claire and Peter; Louise and Paul; Kate and Jeremy; Richard and Lauren, grandchildren and spouses and great grandchildren Eva, Sophia and Zoe.

The funeral took place at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth, on Wednesday, January 8.

Stewart Treharne conducted the service and the tribute was read by Amy’s grandson, Richard.

Donations if so desired, can be made to Alzheimer`s Research UK c/o E.C. Thomas & Son, Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth, SA67 8QH or 21 Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS.