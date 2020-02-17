A 20-year-old Pembrokeshire entrepreneur's lifestyle comes under the television spotlight next week.

Ashley Richards from Tenby, who can rake in thousands of pounds a day as an online currency trader, features in Young, Welsh and Pretty Minted on BBC One Wales.

The show, returning for a new six-part series, looks at the glamorous world of the loaded entrepreneurs who are blazing a trail and raking it in.

Said a spokeswoman for the programme: "Ashley is living the fantasy life from his seaside home in Tenby. Armed with only his laptop and a mobile, he has been known to bring home £8,000 in one day by trading currency online. He supports his appetite for fast cars and designer watches working just two hours a day, but with his mates all working full time, it can be a lonely place to be."

Also featuring are 24-year-old fashion designer from Swansea, tipped to be the new Julien McDonald, and Cowbridge-born Erin, who is a businesswoman, Instagram influencer, YouTube channeler and model.

*Young, Welsh and Pretty Minted is on BBC One Wales at 10.35pm on Monday February 24.