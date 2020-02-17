A police constable in Pembroke Dock was one of nine Dyfed-Powys officers assaulted over the weekend, including a special constable who was bitten while on her probation period.

Officers across the force were punched, kicked, bitten and spat at as they responded to domestic assaults, harassment, a disturbance and a missing person.

The Pembroke Dock officer was kicked while attending reports of a mother assaulting her daughter.

Officers were also assaulted while at a domestic disturbance, and an officer and a sergeant were kicked, punched and spat at after finding a teenager who had been reported missing.

The alleged offences were committed by women aged between 14 and 61, all of whom were arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

Chief constable Mark Collins said: “Policing, by its very nature, is a challenging occupation, and officers do expect to be put in difficult situations. However, it is completely unacceptable that they should be subject to assaults while they are carrying out their duties – particularly when they are assaulted by the very people they are trying to help.

“Nine officers being assaulted as they respond to five incidents is shocking – and this doesn’t include the verbal abuse and near misses they face daily.

“We take these matters very seriously. For every officer who is assaulted, a plan is put in place to support them, whether they are able to remain on duty or not.

“Our view is that assaults on police officers and staff should be investigated with the same care, compassion and commitment as an assault on a member of the public. This sounds obvious, but too often our response to assaults on officers and staff can be rushed or treated as secondary to other offences.”

Charges have been brought against two of the alleged offenders.