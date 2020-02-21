Buying a brand-new car is an option that has become more affordable in recent years, with the promise of worry-free motoring and a multitude of enviable features that you just won’t see on older models making it ever more tempting.

Whether you’re looking for a hatchback, saloon or SUV, purchasing a new car means that it will cater to your exact specifications and requirements so that no matter its purpose, you’ll have a vehicle you can rely on.

If you’re thinking about buying a brand-new car, why not take a look at these superb garages that will ensure a carefree purchasing experience with their knowledgeable staff and excellent customer care.

You can always be sure of Day’s Motorpark

With over 90 years’ experience, over one million satisfied customers and a 5* review rating, we can be sure that you’ll be in safe hands when you purchase your next vehicle from us.

We Don’t Stop At Cars...

Our dedicated aftersales teams are on hand to help make your motoring stress-free.

MOT & Servicing

We offer a complete aftersales service including MOT’s, comprehensive servicing and monthly payment plans to help budget towards the maintenance cost of your vehicle.

Diamondbrite

Choose to protect your car with Diamondbrite and you’ll never have to polish your vehicle again! This product comes with a lifetime guarantee.

Tyres

We offer a huge range of tyres, from budget to performance.

No matter your motoring needs, Day’s Motorpark is here to help.

www.daysmotorpark.co.uk

Welcome to Gravells - car dealers in South Wales

At Gravells car dealers, we've been providing excellent service since 1932. With the full range of new Renault, Kia, SEAT and Dacia cars and vans on offer, as well as stocking more than 500 used vehicles across the group, there’s no better place to purchase your next car or van.

We have locations across South Wales in Kidwelly, Pontyberem, Narberth, Swansea (Llansamlet and Fforestfach), Bridgend and Abergavenny, all of which provide full sales and aftersales services.

We also have our own insurance approved accident repair centre. We provide a complete motoring service for all our customers and deliver consistently high service quality which has seen Gravells become one of the most highly reputable car dealers in South Wales.

Our top-class customer service and after-sales service has seen us build excellent relationships with our customers time and time again. People come from far and wide to get great deals on new and used cars that meet and exceed their expectations – our customer reviews speak for themselves!

So, if you are looking for a great price on a new or used car or van, call a dealer you know you can trust. Call Gravells of South Wales!

www.gravells.co.uk

Welcome to Gareth Hughes Motors

New and used SEAT cars for sale in Pembrokeshire, South Wales

Gareth Hughes Motors was established in 1982 and has built a reputation for the quality and care customers enjoy. It is a family run business with the support of long serving and eager young members of staff.

Having built a reputation of selling good-quality new and used cars, the company was successful in securing the SEAT franchise for Pembrokeshire in 1999.

The massive improvements in product and quality experienced by SEAT cars has enabled our company to develop our facilities and staff to achieve our goal of offering our customers, not only the best product, but the best level of customer care we can. We have Volkswagen Group trained technicians and we use the latest Volkswagen Technology to ensure all of our customers cars are operating at their most efficient at all times.

Our progress in this area has been rewarded, not only by the excellent relationships we share with our customers, but by being awarded runner up to SEAT Dealer of the year in 2005, and also the prestigious accolade of SEAT Dealer of the year in 2006, runner up in 2007, SEAT Small Dealer of the year 2008 and Small Dealer of the year runner up 2009.

We continue to develop our excellent young staff to greater Customer Care standards.

A family run business, established 1982.

www.garethhughesmotors.co.uk

OC Davies & Son

MG Motor UK has expanded its representation in the West of Wales with the opening of OC Davies & Sons’ new franchised site in Cardigan.

MG now has 11 dealerships across Wales and the new facility, located at Penparc, Cardigan, compliments OC Davies's existing franchised locations in dealerships in Carmarthen and Neyland.

Its opening also coincides with the family-run retailer’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

OC Davies managing director, Morlais Davies, said: “It’s been fantastic to see our existing dealerships achieve real success with MG, and we are unquestionably seeing the popularity of the brand go from strength-to-strength.

“Furthermore, there is tremendous excitement about forthcoming future product launches, with the arrival of ZS EV and new MG HS generating a lot of interest amongst our customers.

“Our Cardigan site now means OC Davies covers the entire West Wales territory and we are looking forward to welcoming new and existing customers into the showroom.”

OC Davies, new MG site features five service bays, a modern seven-car showroom and online service booking functionality.

The dealership is fully equipped for ZS EV, with charging points installed and training delivered in line with MG’s Hybrid and EV Standards guidelines.

www.ocdavies.com

Sinclair Audi: The home of Audi in South Wales

With an Audi dealership positioned in Bridgend, Swansea and Neyland, Sinclair Audi take great pride in representing one of the worlds most renowned automotive brands and providing customers with outstanding service befitting of the prestige marque.

Whether you’re looking for a new or approved used Audi or require expert assistance with an existing vehicle, it is always our aim to deliver a first-class Audi retail experience.

www.sinclairaudi.co.uk