LARGE lorries trapped in Lower Town, Fishguard, could become a thing of the past, as the Welsh Government minister for economy and transport has confirmed that a new early warning system is being developed.

Minister Ken Skates has said that an "advanced over length warning system" is being developed by the South Wales Trunk Road agent. This would alert lorry drivers that the road through Lower Town is unsuitable for their vehicle.

The system will display an advanced warning to larger vehicles, informing the driver of the length restriction and advising them of the need to turn around.

It will also alert engineers of any incidents to ensure a quicker response if vehicles do continue along the route

The displays will be located on the trunk road either side of Lower Town giving drivers plenty of time to turn around and take an alternative route.

The scheme uses innovative technology. Detailed design of the system is intended in this financial year and construction should start at the beginning of the next financial year, subject to design issues and/or land acquisition requirements.

The news has been cautiously welcomed by local assembly member, Paul Davies.

"While I welcome the fact that work is being done to address this issue, it's absolutely crucial that the system is designed in a way that is both practical and palatable to the local community," he said.

"The local people have waited a long time to see some action to alleviate congestion in the area and so I hope that the final design delivers a solution that works for everyone.

"The current situation has been difficult for some residents, particularly as larger vehicles have damaged properties in the past.

"So whilst I cautiously welcome the steps that have been taken, I will be monitoring the development of the alert system very carefully to make sure that it's suitable for the community.

"Whilst I sincerely hope that this scheme works, should large vehicles continue to illegally travel through Lower Town I will continue to lobby for a better solution."