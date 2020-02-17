WHETHER a former village pub returned to its “original splendour” can have a licence to serve alcohol was not decided by a committee last week.

Members of Pembrokeshire County Council’s licensing committee will notify the owner of Globe House within five days whether the application has been approved or not.

The application was discussed at committee on February 13 but the “comprehensive” nature of the application and number of submissions from residents required further consideration said chairman Cllr Tim Evans.

There were concerns put by Angle Community Council that noise, disturbance, traffic problems and the venue being used by members of the public would impact the village.

Globe House owner Sally Dickerson told the committee she had bought the house six years ago and has spent “close to £1million developing the property back to its original splendour".

It had been a pub in 1960/70s but is now rented out as a whole house, sleeping 24, as well as having bed and breakfast available and can be used as a wedding reception venue.

She, and events manager Kathryn Kanauros, explained that any outside music and drinking would be moved inside at 11pm, with any party guests over the house capacity leaving the site.

The licence application asks for allowance to serve alcohol to members of the public until 2.30am and late night refreshments until 5am, but this was not meant for members of the public dropping in the committee heard.