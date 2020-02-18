THE CARING community of Clunderwen is celebrating raising over £19,000 for good causes in the past year.

The fundraising has given a boost to the Clunderwen Playing Fields ‘access for all’ project; the agricultural mental health charity, DPJ Foundation and Diabetes Research, as well as enabling three defibrillators to be placed in the village.

The main fundraiser was an auction in November, with over 40 lots sold off by Dafydd Walters of JJ Morris, and 30-plus raffle prizes.

This raised more than £8,500, and at a recent presentation night in The Iron Duke, Clunderwen, cheques of £4,350 were received by the DPJ Foundtion and the playing fields project.

There was also a donation of £200 from the auction and sale of calendars to Marie Tilley of Marie’s Mission, which raises awareness of and support for families with children with Type 1 diabetes.

An extra £135 was added to the fundraising by local resident Alex Coles who had his legs waxed.

Members of the community also recognised the hard work and excellent fundraising initiative of the weekly meat draw held by Simon and Jo Fussell at the Iron Duke.

The weekly draw was started some three years ago by Andrew Stephens and is supported by Andrew Rees Butchers, Narberth.

This, together with other fundraisers, realised enough money to fund the purchase and placement of three defibrillators in the village, at the suggestion of Edward ‘Micky’ Fussell.

Two have been placed outside public venues to the north and south of the A478, and one at the local pharmacy at the heart of the village, with the kind permission of Ed John who funded the fitting of the unit.

The British Heart Foundation also match-funded one of the life-saving machines.

Fundraising in addition to the draw included a mulled wine and mince pie day in the pharmacy, raising over £600, and a pub quiz, meat draw and barbecue made up entirely of meat won in that draw, which raised over £300.

Clunderwen Playing Fields Association member Simon Wright thanked everyone who had supported the organisation and the community.

He added: “What a way to complete 2019, with over £19,000 raised towards good causes.

“A special thank you to all the people who once again have delved deep into their pockets to provide and purchase items to help these worthy causes.

“Here’s to a bright 2020 and a chance to put some much-needed focus on the development of those areas where the money has been raised.”

Volunteers are needed to support the projects, and meetings are held on the first Thursday of each month.