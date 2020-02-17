SUPERB singing, nurturing food, packed out concerts and lots of cake were just the thing to banish the February blues at the eleventh Narberth A Cappella Voice Festival.

Returning after a year's break in a smaller, but perfectly formed, package the Span Arts festival offered something for everyone.

On Saturday there were workshops that catered for a wide variety of interests, ages and abilities; from beautiful Corsican harmonies dating from the 16th century, through Welsh musical theatre, Irish traditional folk, Georgian songs to cure childhood illness right up to songs from today's Extinction Rebellion movement and music made using looping technology.

A first this year' was a singing supper; an extravaganza of food from around the world interspersed with songs and toasts. This feast to nourish body and soul included delicacies from Syria, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and Morocco all cooked by local chefs and served with a smile by Span Arts staff and volunteers.

On Sunday morning Durga Ramakrishnan, south Indian vocalist, shared her skills at a special workshop.

Saturday evening saw a concert showcasing a variety of acapella talent; Durga Ramakrishnan opened the evening with a taste of Indian carnatic singing.

Next up were Semi Toned, an a cappella group from Exeter University who mixed barbershop with bass and beatboxing to put on a superb selection of tunes ranging from Bowie to Bang Bang.

I felt they needed to lose the velvet tuxedos and not tell the audience they were "internationally renowned" but musically you couldn't fault them.

The evening was rounded off with the humorous and humble Irish duo Ye Vagabonds with a beautifully paced set, mixing tales of death and unrequited love with harmonic, foot-tapping folk.

On Sunday afternoon the Queens Hall was filled with cake and community as Côr Pawb, Everyone's Choir, put on a warm and wonderful concert, the result of three community choir days held with four different choir leaders at the beginning of this year.

This was followed by an impromptu set from the Friday night acapella youth group before the Raise Your Voice Pembrokeshire challenge.

This saw singers aged nought to 100 joining in song and performing a repertoire ranging from 'Heads, Shoulders, Knees and Toes' to Calon Lân.

Although the record-breaking target of having at least one singer in each year of the century was not quite met, the event created a lovely sense of caring and community and got even the self-professed non-singers present joining in.

The festival will now be every two years and I for one can't wait for the next one.