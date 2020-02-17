A Monkton woman who hid Class A drugs in her trousers while subject to a suspended sentence has avoided being sent to prison.

Lacey Marie Sharp, of Tenby Court, pleaded guilty to two charges of Class A drug possession when she appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, February 11.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Sharp, 20, was a passenger in a vehicle which was stopped by police as part of a routine check on the A477 at Sageston on October 27.

She initially told officers she did not have any drugs on her, before producing 0.8 grams of cocaine and 1.3 grams of MDMA from down her trousers.

Sharp stated she had bought the drugs while at a festival, and was on her way home when stopped.

The court heard she was subject to a suspended sentence order.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said this was Sharp’s first drug related conviction, adding that ‘a relatively small amount of drugs’ was found.

“For the last four months she has had nothing else to think about other than – when this matter comes to court she may go to prison.”

Mr Kelleher said Sharp had referred herself to a local drug and alcohol organisation, and had been doing voluntary work.

“She was in the vehicle. She took responsibility for all the drugs that were in the vehicle.”

The bench heard that Sharp had been to a festival with friends after finishing a curfew order and celebrating her birthday.

Mr Kelleher added: “This is an isolated incident. She has gone over and above the order to help herself.

“She had moved into her own flat, she is concerned that because of a moment of madness she might lose that accommodation.”

Magistrates ordered Sharp to pay £237 in a fine, costs and surcharge and made destruction order for the seized drugs.

The bench decided it would be unjust to activate the suspended sentence, but added six months to the order and imposed a two-month 7pm to 7am curfew.