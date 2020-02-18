NEYLAND residents held a positive meeting with the Police and Crime Commissioner for Dyfed-Powys, Dafydd Llywelyn, on Tuesday, February 11, at the Bethesda Church hall.

There have been several incidents of antisocial driving, noise disturbances and antisocial behaviour in recent months.

A resident of Brunel Quay read out an open letter to the Commissioner on behalf of 45 Neyland residents.

According to the letter, this behaviour starts in the early evening and extends into the early hours of the morning which it says is having a significant impact on the residents’ quality of life.

Residents asked for CCTV to be installed through the town and the marina to enable police to identify individuals.

However, the Commissioner advised that Neyland’s crime pattern analysis did not meet the threshold for police-led CCTV.

Many residents found this hard to accept and asked for a review of the criteria as they stated that the problem will only get worse going into the spring and summer.

Traffic calming measures were also called for by some of the residents.

Mr Llywelyn offered his support on this matter and added that the change in Neighbourhood Policing may help this situation.

Chief Inspector Louise Harris added that this problem will remain a priority and there will be extra patrols in Neyland.

They are having multi-agency meetings with PCC and Go Safe and the Town Council to try to find a solution and they will make sure that changes do happen.

She urged residents to keep reporting incidents to 101 and added that there will be additional officers with increased operational activity.

It is planned to hold a further public meeting one evening in February for updates.

Councillor Simon Hancock said on antisocial driving: "This is a very long-running and persistent problem which is severely impairing the quality of life of many local residents. The police and county council have got to work together in every way possible to stamp this nuisance out. It is really intolerable."