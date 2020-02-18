HOLIDAY parks in Pembrokeshire are selling for premium prices in line with the county's popularity as a tourist destination.

A privately-owned park between Tenby and Saundersfoot has just sold for more than £3m - more than £500,000 above its guide price.

And another near Little Haven has changed hands for over £1m.

Wood Park Holiday Caravan Park at New Hedges has been sold by Savills, on behalf of a private individual,to an established multi-park operator. The site was marketed at a guide price in excess of £2.5 million.

Set across 9.8 acres (3.9 hectares), the park has been developed to accommodate 94 static holiday caravans, alongside 42 touring pitches. Other buildings include substantial owner’s accommodation, a small clubhouse and a games room.

Recently, Savills has sold a number of holiday parks in the county, which includes Little Haven Retreat at Hasguard Cross. The seven acre (2.8 hectare) site sold for more than £1million, a premium price for the region.

Richard Prestwich, director in the leisure and trade related team at Savills Chester, said: “Pembrokeshire is a key holiday destination within the UK and consequently there is significant demand from park operators for well-established sites in good locations.

"The team achieved a value well above the guide price and significantly above £3 million for Wood Park, signifying a fantastic result for our client. These latest sales prove just how popular the region has become.”