CROWDS have been out in Tenby’s Tudor Square today to enjoy some flipping good fun in aid of the RNLI.

The town’s tenth annual pancake race was the best-attended ever, and welcomed Great British Bake Off star, Michelle Evans-Fecci, as the official starter for the sprints up the square.

Michelle – who also took part and came third in the adults’ race – said: “I can’t believe how many people are here! It’s great fun for the kids and all helps to raise money for a great cause.”

Since leaving the Bake Off tent, Michelle has been enjoying a taste of fame on Welsh-language television and radio and is looking forward to revealing an exciting new project.

RNLI mascot Stormy Stan also mingled with the crowds before being left at the back of the field in the crew race.

This challenge resulted in a triple triumph for Tenby lifeboat coxswain Phil John, his brother and deputy coxswain Robert and young Dylan John.

The race is organised by the Tenby RNLI fundraising branch, whose chairman, Nicole Evans, said: “We’ve had a fantastic turn-out, the best ever.”

She thanked everyone who supported the event, including the RNLI boys for putting up the flags in the square and all the committee members for their hard work.

Children’s race winners were Esther McQueeny, Summer Lightwood, Henry Thomas, Harry Dolaghan and Billie Winter, with Daniel Evans winning the adults’ race.