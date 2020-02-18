Mr L J L Rees

Hook

Mr Leonard John Lloyd Rees, of South View, Hook, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, January 4, aged 90.

A native of Hook where he lived all his life. He was a devoted husband to his wife, Burnice, much loved father and treasured grandfather.

As a young man he worked as a farm labourer for Bennett of Nash and then Dougie Morris of Burton. He then changed occupations and worked in the construction industry with Phelps and Owen builders. He then worked in maintenance for Pembrokeshire County Council until his retirement in 1986 due to ill health.

Leonard’s main interests were cricket and crosswords. He was a loyal supporter of Hook cricket club and an avid crossword fan.

Family left to mourn are: wife, Burnice Rees; sons, John and Martyn; daughter-in-law, Alison; grandchildren, Jack, Sophie, Erin, Joel and Madison.

The funeral service was held at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth, on the January 17, officiated by Rev Martyn Evans.

The bearers were John and Martyn Rees (sons), Jack and Joel Rees (grandsons).

The family would like to thank everyone for their heartfelt wishes, cards and messages that they have received. Also the district nurses, staff at St Thomas’ surgery and Tom Newing and Sons funeral directors.

Donations in memory if so desired to The British Heart Foundation, Compton House, 2300 The Crescent, Birmingham Business Park, Birmingham, B37 7YE.

Mrs B Williams

Fishguard

THE funeral of Brenda Williams, Bryn Ceirios, Heol Dyfed, Fishguard, recently took place.

Brenda was the only child of Elsie and Hughie Williams. She was born on February 29, 1952 (but registered on March 1) and was brought up on Trelimin Farm, Pencaer.

When her health allowed, she attended Goodwick School and Fishguard Secondary School.

She attended Harmoni Sunday School until she was 14 years old where her father was deacon. Brenda became a member at Rhosycaerau before Rev W T Lloyd left.

Brenda left school at 15 and went to typing classes which came in handy later on. She went to only one shorthand class (and it has been said that she could not make head nor tail of it).

Her father started work at RNAD, Trecwn and the family moved to Fishguard on January 12, 1968.

Brenda worked at Boots the Chemist and also at Goodwick Post Office with Mrs Bye and Mrs Megan Miles.

She also worked in the hardware department at Nichols for over 20 years, and sometimes in Top Shop, where she was popular with customers.

She looked after her mother until her death on August 9, 1972 at Singleton Hospital. Brenda looked after her father for 23 years until his death in May 1995.

She was secretary of Free Church Council for 38 years. She was president in 1995 and again in 2018.

Brenda attended 23 yearly meetings, bringing back reports and enjoyed making her own prayers.

Brenda belonged to the 1986 Eisteddfod choir. She was also a reporter for the Llien Gwyn for many years. She enjoyed taking part in radio phone in competitions, be it for prizes or for fun.

In later life she also enjoyed travelling by bus or train. She enjoyed picking blackberries, sewing, knitting and crochet.

Although living in town, Brenda did not forget her country roots. Her funeral took place at Tabernacle Chapel, Fishguard on January 16 and she was laid to rest with her parents at Hermon Cemetery.

Donations for ICU Withybush Hospital can be made via Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB.

Mr W L Raymond MBE

Tremaenhir

A LARGE gathering attended the funeral on January 11 of Mr William Leslie Raymond MBE of Tremaenhir and formerly Pointz Castle, who passed away while in hospital on January 4, aged 89.

Born at Trerhos Farm near Welsh Hook in 1930, he was the first of four boys born to Andrew and Dinah Raymond. His parents with Leslie and Gilbert moved to Jordanston Hall, Letterston at the time of the Second World War.

After completing his education at Fishguard Grammar School, he worked at home on the family farm. Several years later his twin brothers, Mansel and Meurig, were born.

He joined Letterston Young Farmers Club where he competed successfully at ploughing, stock judging and sheep shearing; it was at this time that he met his wife to be – Gwen.

They married in 1953 and farmed at Hazebrook, Carew for 12 years where their three daughters were born. While living at Carew he was instrumental in facilitating the opening of the local Clynderwen Farmers Co-operative branch and he served on the management board for many years and later as president of the CCF Board.

They moved to Pointz Castle in 1965 and farmed successfully until their retirement.

He became a longstanding member of the National Farmers Union, being both branch and county chairman and county treasurer. He was an integral part of the agricultural community as a whole and was president of both the Fishguard and United Counties shows.

He was also elected as County Councillor for the Brawdy ward (incorporating Mathry and Solva areas).

He served for over 40 years and was council chairman of both Preseli Pembrokeshire and Pembrokeshire County Councils. With all these activities plus other numerous community involvements, he was honoured to be awarded the MBE in 1992 for services to agriculture and the community.

The funeral service was held at Felinganol Baptist Chapel, where he was a member, deacon and former treasurer, and was officiated by the Revs Aled Jenkins and Geoffrey Eynon with the reading by Rev Canon Michael Rowlands; Mrs Ann Thomas was the organist.

The bearers were his five grandsons and oldest great-grandson. Floral tributes were provided by A Way with Flowers and refreshments following the service were at Crug Glas. The funeral arrangements were carried out by Messrs Paul Jenkins and Sons.

Left to mourn are his three daughters and sons-in-law Margaret and Wyn Evans, Janet and Perkin Evans and Gill and Richard Lawrence, his eight grandchildren and spouses and 20 great-grandchildren.

Brothers and sisters-in-law, Mansel and Rosalind Raymond, Meurig and Hilary Raymond, Rita Raymond, Joyce Harries together with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He will be greatly missed but fondly remembered for his amiable sense of humour and firm handshake. As he said himself, he’d had “a wonderful life”.

Mrs P D Wright

Redberth

Mrs Patricia Doreen Wright, affectionately known as Patty, died on January 15 at Withybush Hospital. She was 87.

Patty had lived in Redberth for 45 years, having previously been of Uxbridge, London.

Patty worked at Pembroke Comprehensive School from 1974-1985 as a special needs teacher and sixth-form tutor, having previously trained as a mature student and taught in London.

Patty was born in London and evacuated to her grandmother’s farm in Leicestershire where she was taught to knit and sew by candlelight.

Her family came first but she enjoyed crafts and worked tirelessly for the Friends of Tenby Cottage Hospital and Tenovus in her retirement.

Patty was pre-deceased by husband Harold Wright.

The family left to mourn are: Sheila (daughter), Linda (daughter-in-law), Wendy (sister), Ray (brother-in-law), Maggie (sister-in-law), Paul, Liz, Chris, Phil and spouses (nephews and nieces), Max, William, Abi and Daniel (great nephews and nieces).

The funeral service was held at St Mary’s Church, Redberth on Monday, February 3. The Rev Joel Barder officiated.

Donations if so desired for Harriet Davis Trust can be sent c/o E C Thomas & Son, Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth, SA67 8QH or also carried out the funeral arrangements.

Mr K W Phillips

St Ishmaels

Mr Kenneth (Ken) William Phillips, of 8 Trewarren Close, St Ishmaels, died at the age of 79 on January 28 at home.

A native of Dale, Mr Phillips worked as a farmhand at Windmill Park, having previously served in the Royal Artillery, joining on January 12, 1962.

He was based at Tidworth, Portsmouth and served two stints in Germany, before coming out in 1978.

Ken liked to play darts, football, rugby, and cricket.

Family left to mourn are wife Ruby, sons Barry and Anthony Phillips; daughters Lorraine Hellawell, Anne-Marie Jones, and Kath Griffiths; grandchildren Aaron Joseph, Gabrielle, Tryston, Kyle, Luke, Joshua, Jacob, Keaton, Kaleb, and Liam; sisters Mona and Joy, and brother Anthony.

The funeral service took place at Parc Gwyn crematorium on February 4, officiated by the Rev Huw George.

Funeral directors were Tom Newing & Sons Ltd, of Milford Haven.

Bearers were: Aaron, Kyle, Anthony, Colin, Joshua, and Jacob.

Principal mourners were: Ruby, Barry, Lorraine, Kath, Annemarie, Anthony, Anthony Romsey, Aaron, Luke, Kyle, Gabrielle, Tryston, Joshua, Jacob, Keaton, Kaleb, Liam, Joy Griffiths, and Mona Llewellyn.

There were family flowers only, with donations in lieu to Help the Heroes, c/o Colin Llewellyn, Hill Cottage, Dale.