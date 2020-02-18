STORMS Ciara and Dennis have brought other unwelcome visitors in their wake, Pembrokeshire County Council’s Trading Standards team is warning.

Officers have already received complaints of doorstep cold-callers offering to carry out work on local properties following the bad weather.

Cllr Cris Tomos, cabinet member for the environment and public protection, advised residents to always reject such offers.

“Rogue traders could use the unusually stormy weather as a way of persuading people that they need work done on their property such as repairing loose roof tiles or removing damaged trees,” said Cllr Tomos.

“They may even say the work needs doing immediately to secure property.

“These callers rarely give correct contact details or paperwork and may claim more work is required than is actually necessary.

“They may also try to charge excessive amounts of money. Often work carried out is of poor quality.

“Our advice is never to deal with anyone who cold calls at your property offering to undertake work no matter what claims they make.”

• Anyone concerned can contact Citizens Advice helpline on 0808 223 1133; the police on 101 or dial 999 if you feel threatened or intimidated.