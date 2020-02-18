A defendant disputed the weight of Class A drugs he had stashed in his anus.

Andrew Paul Lowndes, of Goshawk Road, Haverfordwest, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, February 11.

Lowndes, 49, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and cocaine.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Lowndes was a passenger in a vehicle which was stopped by police in Haverfordwest on March 9.

“Police believed he may have controlled drugs on him.

“He was taken to the police station and subjected to a strip search. Cling film was seen protruding from his anus, which was found to contain the two drugs.”

The court heard that Lowndes disputed the weight of the drugs recorded by the police, as he believed they had included the weight of the packaging.

Mr Pritchard-Jones added: “He admitted he was a heavy user of the drugs and they were for his own personal use.”

Tom Lloyd, defending, said Lowndes accepted possession of seven grams of diamorphine.

“He has severe mental health problems and suffers from anxiety, depression and agoraphobia.

“He is not well physically or mentally. In recent times he has turned to drugs to relieve the pain.”

Mr Lloyd added: “This has taken a long time to come to court. He says since this offence he has cut down significantly on his drug use.”

Magistrates fined Lowndes £120 for each offence and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.