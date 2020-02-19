A Saundersfoot woman has denied driving without due care and attention and being behind the wheel while more than double the legal alcohol limit.

Roberta Bourne, of North Close, The Ridgeway, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, February 11.

Bourne, 65, pleaded not guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit and without due care and attention.

It is alleged that she drove a Peugeot 207 on the Ridgeway, Saundersfoot, while more than double the drink-drive limit, and without due care and attention on January 21.

A trial date was listed for March 30 and Bourne was released on unconditional bail.