Changes to a waste site permit are likely to get the nod following a second round of consultations, Natural Resources Wales has announced.

NRW said they are likely to allow Pembrokeshire County Council to change its environmental permit for a waste site at Unit 41 Pembroke Dock.

Changes to the permit include an extension to the area of land in which they store waste, and the addition of new types of waste, including paper, cardboard, metal and glass. It also reduces the processing of waste to baling only.

The permit is separate from the Milford Haven Port Authority's baled waste site also in Pembroke Dock.

Gavin Bown, operations manager from NRW said: “Since Pembrokeshire County Council took over the site in 2018 there have been huge improvements to the way waste has been managed.

"What they are proposing to do now is simplify their operation by processing less on site, as it is now being sorted by residents prior to street collection.

“From our initial assessment, we are satisfied they can do this without harming the environment or people’s health.

"But before we proceed, we want to offer another opportunity for local people or businesses to raise any new issues they don’t think have been previously considered”.

“All comments received as part of our consultation will be considered when we come to make our final decision.”

NRW said they have assessed the plans and is satisfied the council can make the changes without impacting on the community or harming the environment.

The second consultation aims to include local people, businesses and professional partners such as Public Health Wales and the fire service, allowing people to raise any new, relevant information. It will close on March 18, 2020.

A copy of the draft revised permit, and decision document is now available to view on NRW's online public register.

Comments on the draft permit should be sent to permittingconsultations@naturalresourceswales.gov.uk or:

Permitting Team Leader (Waste), Natural Resources Wales, Permitting Service (Cardiff), Cambria House, 29 Newport Road, Cardiff, CF24 0TP.