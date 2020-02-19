A distressed man has been taken into care after threatening to jump from the Cleddau Bridge early this morning (February 19).

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said they were called to the Cleddau Bridge at 12.47am and the bridge was closed for a short period.

The Coastguard was alerted and a lifeboat was called out but stood down a minute later after the man, who is in his mid-20s, agreed to be taken to hospital.

The bridge was reopened by 1.30am.

