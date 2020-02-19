SLAUGHTERHOUSE protesters said they were giving a voice to those without one, outside the Haverfordwest abattoir yesterday (Tuesday, February 18).

Around a dozen protesters gathered outside the recently reopened Haverfordwest slaughterhouse on the Withybush industrial estate.

The facility, formerly run by Emcol Ltd, went into administration in 2015 before being bought by a Carmarthenshire businessman.

“We are animal rights activists and we believe this location should be shut down. It’s about animal justice,” said Jennifer Trinca, the organiser of the protest and founder of Vegan Action Wales.

Gina Donoghue, a protester from Letterston added: “We were disappointed that this location had reopened, and we wanted to do something about it.

“We just want people to show some compassion. We want people to know that animals aren’t objects.”

Ms Donoghue claimed that workers at the slaughterhouse had sprayed them with water, which the protestors said had been reported to the police, but Dyfed-Powys police have been unable to find a log for the reports.

“These animals don’t know what love is and we want to show that to them. The whole point of the vigil is to offer some comfort to them.”

Ms Trinca said it was sad to be able to hear the cows mooing away.

“They are screaming,” said one young protester.

Ms Donoghue added: “They don’t have a voice, so we are being a voice for them. This is our passion, this is what we do, we give a voice to the voiceless.

“There’s that disconnect between where your meat comes from and it ending up on your plate. We want to show people what it’s like.”

Asked about farmers' livelihoods and incomes from meat production the protesters said they felt there was a moral need to move away from meat.

“There’s nothing more horrible than a slaughterhouse,” Ms Donoghue said. “A lot of farmers are using their land for glamping and things now - farming is not sustainable.

“Farmers should be thinking about the future, but they are in denial. A lot of farmers don’t seem to enjoy it anyway – it’s time to branch out, it’s not ethical.

“What goes on in there, it’s legal but it’s not ethical. Just because it is legal doesn’t mean it is right.”

The Haverfordwest abattoir said it would be providing a statement.