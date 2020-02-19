MAGISTRATES have handed out a three-year ban for a driver who took cocaine more than 24 hours before a police stop.

Jack Adams, of Oakfield Drive, Kilgetty, pleaded guilty to driving while over the controlled drug limit when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, February 11.

Prosecuting, Vaughan Pritchard-Jones said police could smell cannabis when they stopped Adams’ VW Golf and spoke to him on Milford Street, Saundersfoot, on September 5

When asked if he had taken any drink or drugs, Adams, 23, stated he had recently taken cocaine, and a drug swipe was positive.

He was taken to the police station where a blood sample revealed he was just under three times the limit.

The court heard that Adams had a previous conviction for drink-driving.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said Adams had tested positive for Benzoylecgonine, which is produced after taking cocaine, and stays in the body for two to three days.

“He had taken cocaine on Friday night, this was the early hours of Sunday morning. He was over the limit because it stays in your system for so long.

“It is a stark warning to Mr Adams and other users of cocaine.”

Mr Webb added Adams would be able to continue working at his local garage as it was within walking distance.

Magistrates fined Adams £220 and banned him from driving for three years.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “We are disappointed to hear that this is the second offence of driving while under the influence.”