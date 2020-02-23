A CLUB for the hard-of-hearing is hoping to open a new branch in Narberth.

Sign and Share Club has already established two hard of hearing clubs in the county; one in Llain Las, Dan y Bryn, Fishguard, at 2.30pm on the second Wednesday of the month, and the other on the third Monday of the month, at 2pm, in Croft Court, The Green, Pembroke.

Meetings include various interesting speakers and activities, advice on improving communication, use and maintenance of hearing aids, and battery and tubing replacement.

Listening devices and loop equipment are available at the meetings to ensure everyone can join in.

Sign and Share Club is currently working towards establishing a new Hard of Hearing club in the Narberth area.

If you are interested in attending, or volunteering, with the club please contact Shirley David, on 07378 611181, or email signandshare@outlook.com for more information.