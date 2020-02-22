ASTROLOGER, West End Star and Strictly Come Dancing legend Russell Grant is coming to Pembrokeshire with a group of West End performers to raise essential funds for Paul Sartori Hospice at Home.

The show, at The Folly Farm Theatre, is directed by London theatre director, Drew Baker.

Drew’s family home is in Haverfordwest, and the family have a direct connection with Paul Sartori, as his sister is living with leukaemia and she receives care from the Paul Sartori nurses.

“When you have a family member that is living with such an awful illness you feel helpless, and the only thing you can do is turn to what you know,” said Drew.

“I have worked in the entertainment and theatre industry all of my life and my sister loves the theatre, so why not turn to some amazing friends of mine and bring them to Wales to raise money for the amazing work that Paul Sartori does.”

Drew worked with Russell many years ago when he directed him in the West End show Children of Eden, and they have been close friends ever since.

The show, a night of musicals, will take place from 7.30pm on Saturday, March 7, at The Folly Farm Theatre, and will feature cast members from West End shows such as Wicked, Billy Elliott, Little Women, Les Miserables and many more.

Tickets are available by visiting paulsartori.org/events/west-end/ or by calling 01437 763223

The event is supported by Folly Farm.