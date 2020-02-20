Smoking a cannabis reefer cost a Pembroke man £453 and his driving licence.

Dylan Cooper, of St Davids Road, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, February 11, and pleaded guilty to driving while over the controlled drug limit.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police could smell cannabis when they stopped Cooper’s Mini Cooper at 1.30am on September 10 at Bush Hill, Pembroke Dock, as part of a routine check.

“They could smell cannabis in the vehicle and on the defendant’s clothing. A drug swipe was positive.”

The court heard that he was previously of clean character.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said Cooper, 24, had been open and honest with the officer.

“Much earlier in the evening he had, with some friends, partaken in the smoking of a cannabis reefer.

“By 1.30am he thought that he was okay to drive.”

Mr Webb added that the offence would affect Cooper ‘greatly’ as he had started working for an electrical company.

“It appears that because he is such a good worker, measures have been put in place so that he can remain in employment with the company.”

A ‘glowing’ reference from his employer was handed to the bench and the court heard that the offence was out of character.

Magistrates banned Cooper from driving for 12 months and fined him £334.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.