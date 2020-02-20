ROCK legend, and former Led Zeppelin frontman, Robert Plant will be performing in Tenby next month.

Mr Plant, former singer with the seminal four-piece rock group, is performing at the De Valence Pavilion as part of supergroup Saving Grace.

He will perform alongside fellow vocalist Suzi Dian, with percussionist Oli Jefferson, Tony Kelsey on mandolin, baritone and acoustic guitars, and Matt Worley banjo, acoustic and baritone guitars, and cuatro at the intimate March 19 gig.

The five-piece has been described as working “in glorious harmony from start to finish reworking a selection of diverse cover versions that have been collected from various places creating a musical journey in its truest form,” adding: “Furthermore, this odyssey has been undertaken in the spirit of appreciation, musicianship, and exultation: they truly are a band of joy…from a whisper to a scream”.

Tickets, at £29.50, are on sale now at: eventbrite.com/e/saving-grace-featuring-robert-plant-and-suzi-dian-tickets-95411029959?aff=efbeventtix&fbclid=IwAR0H9ZXkXB4rVtuX-gfihIQUPVWd_zB0SykNHANqui_lM_UujieyO7GOmNI

Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.

Doors 6.30pm.