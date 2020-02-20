Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcycle was stolen from Haverfordwest.

The red Sinnis Cruisestar, licence GU65 LGA, was stolen from the Haverfordwest area on February 11, and recovered a day later.

The vehicle was recovered after being found abandoned on the Llawhaden road just off the A40 Canaston Bridge roundabout.

Any sightings of vehicle or persons with vehicle to be forwarded to PC 887 Jamie.morris@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk or crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.

Ref - DPP/4346/11/02/2020/02/C