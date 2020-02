THE Western Telegraph welcomes letters on a wide variety of subjects.

Please try and keep your letters to no longer than 300 words, and include your contact details and address.

Contact details may be supplied and not published in special circumstances, on request.

If there’s a subject you’d like to raise your views on, please email your letter to wtletters@westerntelegraph.co.uk

The Western Telegraph reserves the right to edit or amend letters published.