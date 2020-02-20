COULD Kilgetty be the luckiest town in Pembrokeshire? Eight £1,000 Postcode Lottery winners in just over three weeks seem to suggest it is.

Two people in the Station Road area of Kilgetty won £1,000 each yesterday, February 19, thanks to their lucky postcode.

The neighbours netted the windfall when SA68 0XR was announced as a daily prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on February 19.

This isn’t the only time the streets of Kilgetty have proved lucky.

Late last month, six neighbours in Ryelands Place, Kilgetty netted £1,000 each when SA68 0UX was announced as a daily prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson said: “What brilliant news to start the day! Congratulations to our winners, I hope they go out treat themselves with their winnings.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by Woodland Trust which has received over £11.8 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

It is the UK’s leading woodland conservation charity, owning over 1,000 different woods across the country. These woods support a wide range of plants and wildlife and attract thousands of visitors each year.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can apply for funding now.

