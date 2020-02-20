A shoplifter who walked away with £8.70 of goods from a supermarket has been ordered to pay £207.

Jordan Shane Burns, of Hill Street, Haverfordwest, pleaded guilty to two charges of theft from a shop when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, February 11.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Burns was identified from CCTV footage after stealing £7.70 worth of goods from Iceland Stores, Haverfordwest, on October 31.

He returned to steal £1 of items from the same shop on November 4.

None of the goods were recovered.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “This young man has been in quite a lot of trouble over the last 12 months.”

Tom Lloyd, defending, said Burns, 22, was drinking heavily during the period when the offences were committed.

“It’s a bad patch in his life. He has now managed to secure employment which offers structure to his days which he did not have before.

“It is a low-level shoplifting offence.

“He seems to have turned himself around significantly.”

Magistrates fined Burns £80 and ordered him o pay £8.70 compensation, £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.