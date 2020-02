ONE man had to be taken to hospital on Thursday evening following a two-vehicle crash on the A40 between Letterston and Fishguard.

The crash happened near the railway bridge at around 9:10pm between a grey Volvo and a blue BMW and the road was blocked.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said that the road re-opened shortly after midnight (00:35).

No life-threatening injuries were reported but one man was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Ambulance and Fire crews were also in attendance.