VISITORS can enjoy free access to St Davids Bishop’s Palace on St David’s Day (March 1) as Cadw celebrates Wales’s patron saint.

The Bishop’s Palace is one of 16 sites, that normally charge for admission, that CADW is offering free entry to.

Tickets have been released today (Friday, February 21) and are now available for advance bookings on the Cadw website.

St Davids Bishop’s Palace is located near St Davids Cathedral and is where Wales’s patron Saint, Dewi Sant, founded his monastery.

Free entry tickets must be pre-booked online, with selected sites offering a limited number of tickets due to site space and capacity restrictions.

Meanwhile, Cadw members will receive 20% off purchases at Cadw gift shops over the St David’s Day weekend (February 29 – March 2).

Cadw is also offering a 20% discount on membership, which offers unlimited access to over 100 historical sites from as little as £1.50 a month.

In a special celebration of St David’s Day, use promo code DEWISANT20 over the St David’s Day weekend (February 29 – March 2) to receive 20% off your purchase at cadw.gov.wales.

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Sport, Lord Elis-Thomas, said: “Cadw is committed to making Wales’s heritage accessible to everyone and offering free entry on St David’s Day is a fantastic way to do so — all while celebrating our patron saint.

“I hope this opportunity will encourage local people and visitors alike to discover the wonder of Welsh heritage on St David’s Day — and beyond. After all, what better time to get out and explore Wales’s historic sites than during Wales’s 2020 Year of Outdoors?”