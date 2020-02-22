PEMBROKE Town Council is looking for a new member following a resignation after councillors voted to keep up a picture of child rapist ex-mayor David Boswell.

The mayoral portrait was on display in Pembroke Town Hall, amongst other former mayors, more than a year after Boswell was found guilty of raping one girl and indecently assaulting another when they were both aged under 10.

He was jailed for 18 years in 2018 for historic child sex offences, which pre-date his time as mayor and county councillor.

At the February 13 meeting, members rejected an impassioned plea by Councillor Jon Harvey for it to be removed permanently, voting overwhelmingly for the picture to be turned to face the wall.

That decision was made in a recorded vote, with just two members of 15, Cllr Harvey and Cllr Aiden Brinn, favouring its removal for at least a lifetime; Cllr Harvey immediately resigning over its failure to be removed.

Cllr Harvey, also a county councillor, later said the council isn’t respecting the views of the public.

Cllr Harvey won the St Mary North town council seat in 2018, the seat previously held by Boswell.

The town council has now advertised the casual vacancy for the St Mary North seat, formerly held by Councillor Jon Harvey, who resigned at the February 13 meeting of the town council.

The notice was issued on February 20, and there will be 14 days (excluding weekends) in which to apply.

An election will be held if 10 electors in the ward request one in writing to the returning officer, Pembrokeshire County Council, Electoral Services, Unit 23, Thornton Business Park, Thornton Industrial Estate, Milford Haven, SA73 2RR.

If there is no request for an election to be held, Pembroke Town Council will fill the vacancy by co-option.

One person throwing his hat into the ring is Marcel Laval, who recently raised concerns about disgraced former mayor David Boswell’s portrait remaining in the town hall.

A protest calling for the removal of the portrait is to take place at the town hall on Monday, February 24.