FUNDRAISERS in St Dogmaels are challenging villagers to a St David’s Day Welsh cake bake-off as they launch the final phase of their campaign to save the White Hart pub for the local community.

Villagers and well-wishers will gather on Sunday, March 1, at 2.30pm beneath the ‘beerometer’ opposite the pub, currently showing a total of £204,000 already raised.

They will then walk down to Y Felin working water mill in nearby Mill Street, where three local judges will put the bakes to the test. Free cups of tea will be on offer to wash down the Welsh cakes.

Anyone who wants to enter can register at Y Felin and pick up a free bag of flour ground at the mill to use in their entry.

The light-hearted event launches a six-week crowdfunding campaign launched by the White Hart Community Inn project with a target of £80,000.

Supporters will be able to make online donations from a few pounds upwards, with rewards including exclusive T shirts and other memorabilia. A donation of £200 buys a share in the pub and gives donors a say in the running of the organisation. The crowdfunding website will go live at noon on March 1.

“We are almost there,” said Julie Owen of the White Hart Community Inn committee.

“But we need everyone’s help to buy the pub and put it back at the heart of the community.”

The White Hart closed in May 2019 after the last landlords decided to refocus to other activities. Since then the White Hart Community Inn project has raised more than £200,000 towards the purchase of the pub.

“We aim to run the White Hart as a community hub where everyone from the local football club to knitting circles or walkers and their dogs can feel warmly welcomed, with a choice of locally-sourced food, and of course excellent real ales, wines, spirits and soft drinks,” added Julie.