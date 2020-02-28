A ST DOGMAELS business is playing a leading role in an industry-wide project that aims to propel #WelshSeafood onto the dinner plates of the nation.

Launched at Cardiff Bay, the ‘Port to Plate’ project carves out a distinct identity for seafood products from Wales and supports the development of Wales’ seafood industry across the supply chain.

The scheme has been shaped by a steering group which involves members from within the seafood Industry in Wales, including Mandy Walters and husband Len who run Cardigan Bay Fish in St Dogmaels.

Mandy said: “We want to promote all shellfish and fish caught off the Welsh coast and educate people about what we have in our seas. We have got the best seafood around and we want more people to buy, eat and enjoy Welsh seafood.

“I attend local produce markets, and I tell people about Welsh seafood and give them ideas on how to cook simple, tasty dishes from fresh local produce.”

One of the main objectives of the project is to increase public awareness about the quality and diversity of fish and shellfish caught off the Welsh coast, and ultimately increase its share of the home market.

According to figures from Defra, in Wales, the average person eats 145.9g of seafood per week - with 140g the average portion size. This is lower than the UK average of 152.8g per person per week.

Emphasising the link between the port where the seafood is landed and the consumer, the ‘Port to Plate’ project has been designed to not only raise awareness but to increase consumer understanding of the range of #WelshSeafood available, where to buy it, and how to enjoy it at home.

The project has been developed in conjunction with the Welsh seafood industry by Menter a Busnes with the support of Seafish.

Project manager Philip McGrath said: "The Port to Plate project is a great opportunity for #WelshSeafood businesses across Wales to promote their produce and develop and grow their business further.

“Not only does the project seek to work with businesses to develop new markets for #WelshSeafood on both a local and international level, but also to raise consumer awareness of the species available and seasonality, resulting in more people eating local seafood and increasing the local market.”

According to figures from the ‘Welsh Fishermen’s Association’, in 2017 there were 315 active vessels, 756 fishermen, 89 NRW cockle licences, and 123 seafood processing employees in Wales.