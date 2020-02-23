PEMBROKESHIRE Beach Food Company’s Café Môr has been awarded a prestigious artisan food award.

The award was given by food and drink journalist and broadcaster Nigel Barden and cooking appliance manufacturer Britannia.

Set up nine years ago by Jonathan Williams, and joined a year later by Susan Davenport, the Pembroke Dock-based company is an ethical seafood supplier specialising in seaweed and laverbread products.

Nigel said: “The Pembrokeshire Beach Food Company’s welsh sea black butter is a fabulous product from a fascinating company – I’ve never tasted anything quite like it. The bedrock is a creamy, nicely salted organic local butter but the addition of laver seaweed provides an extra rockpool of seaside flavour but in a controlled, subtle manner.

“The whole Pembrokeshire Beach Food Company’s range is impressive. A huge amount of work has gone into its development and it captures the flavour of a centuries-old ingredient - seaweed - but in a colourful, modern, cleverly packaged fashion.”

The Britannia Artisan Food Collection launched at the end of last year in Wales. The public was invited to nominate artisan food producers from across the country. A shortlist was chosen by Nigel Barden and awarded a place on Britannia’s Artisan Food Collection map, before a top three were chosen and a winner awarded.