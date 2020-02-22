A GROUP of Pembrokeshire singers entertained Christmas shoppers to raise money for charity.

The Cantabile Singers of Pembrokeshire – a group of ladies who sing for pleasure – spent two days at Morrisons in Haverfordwest, entertaining shoppers with Christmas carols and raised £260 for Morrisons charity of choice Clic Sargent, a children’s cancer charity.

Morrisons welcomes the choir at Christmas time each year and customers look forward to hearing the choir with their pianist/choir director Sam Howley.

The choir sing very varied pieces from musical theatre to Mozart and from Sir Karl Jenkins to the Beatles.

There is always something for everyone’s taste and the concerts are very well received.

They also specialise in flash mob weddings which delight the wedding guests as well as the bride and groom.

The Cantabile Singers meet at the Albany Hall in Haverfordwest every Wednesday at 7.30pm except when they are in concert at St Bride’s Castle, St Bride’s Bay in Pembrokeshire which is every second Wednesday of the month.

Anyone wishing to attend a concert can contact Rosalind Palk, secretary, on 01437 621277.

Tickets cost £5 which helps to raise funds for the charity of choice of St Bride’s.

Ladies wishing to join can call in at Albany Hall 22A Hill Street, Haverfordwest SA61 1QE.

Visit their Facebook page (Cantabile Singers of Pembrokeshire) or webpage cantabilesingerspembrokeshire.co.uk for more information.