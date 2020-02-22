A MAN has been given a suspended prison term after he pleaded guilty to a number of traffic offences including driving whilst disqualified.

The man was dealt with at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Friday, February 21.

Police officers conducted a stop check on the A40 near Slebech on Wednesday night (February 19).

They found that the driver had previously been disqualified and that he had been driving under the influence of alcohol.

He also had no insurance and was charged with dangerous driving and obstructing police.

At court on Friday, the man was disqualified from driving for three years and was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison suspended for a year.

His driving licence was also endorsed and the Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit (RPU) posted photos of the van on their Twitter page.

They stated that the details of the van, which had been stolen, had been passed to the originating force.

The pictures showed that the van had no number plate and was missing a tyre.