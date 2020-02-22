An untaxed vehicle cost a Narberth man £365.

Jordan Daniel Thomas, of Picton Terrace, pleaded guilty to keeping a vehicle without a valid licence when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, February 18.

Thomas, 23, admitted that a Vauxhall Corsa registered to him was not taxed on April 17.

The previous licence expired on December 31, 2018.

Thomas, who represented himself, told the court he sold the car months before the date of the offence, but it had remained registered in his name.

“The car was not mine at the time, I was not driving it.”

Magistrates fined Thomas £233 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and £47.09 in back duty.