Awards and donations have been handed out to worthy causes by Haverfordwest Town Council.

On Wednesday, February 12, the mayor, Councillor Sue Murray, together with the sheriff, Cllr Chris Thomas, and the deputy mayor, Cllr Alan Buckfield welcomed recipients of town council donations and mayoral awards to the council chamber.

Sandy Bear Children’s Bereavement Charity, treasurer Mrs Andrea Farmer, received a cheque for the funds raised from the Haverfordwest Festival Week grand prize draw held last summer.

Cllr Sue Murray said: “We chose Sandy Bear because there are so many children out there who need help, it is wonderful to have that sort of charity here in Pembrokeshire.”

Diabetes UK, one of the mayor’s chosen charities for 2019/2020 also received a cheque. A presentation to her second chosen charity, Greenacres Animal Rescue ,will be made at a later date.

Some of the funds raised were from the mayor’s swimathon challenge, where she swam the distance of the English Channel in her local swimming pool.

Ms Murray said that Diabetes UK was of particular importance to her because her son was diagnosed with diabetes after getting in a car accident five years ago and more research was essential to help sufferers.

Winners of Haverbloom 2019 were presented with a certificate and trophy by the mayor.

The winners were: Mrs Sue McKeeman – best wildlife garden; Mrs Gail Hunter – best rear garden; Mrs Joan Spiers – best front garden; Mr and Mrs Gray – best container garden.

Ms Murray praised the gardeners and thanked them all for taking part.

“The standard of entry was very high and we hope that they will all enter again next year.”