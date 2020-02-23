TICKETS are now on sale for THAT’LL BE THE DAY’s 35th Anniversary show, returning to the Torch Theatre, Milford Haven, for two nights - Thursday 6 and Friday, August 7.

Unashamedly nostalgic, That’ll be the Day takes its audience on a rollercoaster ride through the ‘golden’ age of Rock and Roll and Pop.

From humble beginnings, the show has grown into a “must-see” attraction all over the UK, coming up with a new production from its multi-talented cast year after year.

The show has been described as ‘Relentlessly Entertaining,’ mixing brilliant vocals and superb musicianship with impersonations and hilarious comedy routines.

Guaranteed a great night out, this is truly the best ‘feel good’ show on the road. This is their fifth consecutive year performing at the Torch Theatre with all previous shows selling out, so grab your tickets early! You won’t be disappointed!

For more information and to book tickets, visit torchtheatre.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01646 695267.